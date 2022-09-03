WATCH: Week 2 of high school football season continues Friday

WXMI — Zeeland West at Cedar Springs
Zeeland West entered week two after a powerful 66-15 win over Lakeshore the week prior.
Meanwhile, host team Cedar Springs is looking for its first win of the season after getting shut out in week one.
The Dux improved their record Friday night to 2-0 after shutting out the Red Hawks 28-0.
Muskegon at Warren De La Salle
The Big Reds traveled downstate Friday night to take on defending Division 2 state champion Warren de la Salle.
Both teams came off wins in week one after Muskegon topped East Kentwood 20-14.
Muskegon put up a good fight, but De La Salle was too tough taking the 49-16.
Brother Rice at East Kentwood
The Falcons looked to bounce back after their week one loss to Muskegon.
East Kentwood hosted Brother Rice Friday night which also looked for its first win of the season.
The Falcons hit a field goal with just four seconds left in Friday's game to improve to 1-1 with the 19-17 victory over Brother Rice.
More high school football scores:
Caledonia at North Farmington
Caledonia got off to a strong start this season after shutting out Holt 35-0 in week one.
The Fighting Scots took a trip downstate Friday to take on North Farmington.
Caledonia put up a big fight on Friday, topping North Farmington 68-14.
Dowagiac at Watervliet
Watervliet entered week two after an impressive 35-0 shutout against Brandywine.
The Panthers hosted Dowagiac Friday, which looked for its first win of the season.
Watervliet improved to 2-0 Friday night with its 52-13 win over Dowagiac.
Bellevue at Climax-Scotts
In the eight-player game, Climax-Scotts hosted Bellevue Friday night in the Southern Michigan Football A League.
Climax-Scotts shut out Bellevue 38-0.
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.