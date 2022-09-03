WATCH: Week 2 of high school football season continues Friday

WXMI — Zeeland West at Cedar Springs

Zeeland West entered week two after a powerful 66-15 win over Lakeshore the week prior.

Meanwhile, host team Cedar Springs is looking for its first win of the season after getting shut out in week one.

Zeeland West 28, Cedar Springs 0

The Dux improved their record Friday night to 2-0 after shutting out the Red Hawks 28-0.

Muskegon at Warren De La Salle

The Big Reds traveled downstate Friday night to take on defending Division 2 state champion Warren de la Salle.

Both teams came off wins in week one after Muskegon topped East Kentwood 20-14.

Muskegon 16, De La Salle 49

Muskegon put up a good fight, but De La Salle was too tough taking the 49-16.

Brother Rice at East Kentwood

The Falcons looked to bounce back after their week one loss to Muskegon.

East Kentwood hosted Brother Rice Friday night which also looked for its first win of the season.

Brother Rice 17, East Kentwood 19

The Falcons hit a field goal with just four seconds left in Friday's game to improve to 1-1 with the 19-17 victory over Brother Rice.

More high school football scores:

Caledonia at North Farmington

Caledonia got off to a strong start this season after shutting out Holt 35-0 in week one.

The Fighting Scots took a trip downstate Friday to take on North Farmington.

Caledonia 68, North Farmington 14

Caledonia put up a big fight on Friday, topping North Farmington 68-14.

Dowagiac at Watervliet

Watervliet entered week two after an impressive 35-0 shutout against Brandywine.

The Panthers hosted Dowagiac Friday, which looked for its first win of the season.

Dowagiac 13, Watervliet 52

Watervliet improved to 2-0 Friday night with its 52-13 win over Dowagiac.

Bellevue at Climax-Scotts

In the eight-player game, Climax-Scotts hosted Bellevue Friday night in the Southern Michigan Football A League.

Bellevue 0, Climax-Scotts 38

Climax-Scotts shut out Bellevue 38-0.

