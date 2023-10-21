WATCH: The Blitz Week 9 high school football highlights

Coopersville 24, Allendale 21
Spring Lake 47, Hamilton 38
Holland Christian 49, Unity Christian 20
Forest Hills Eastern 27, Cedar Springs 20
Forest Hills Central 28, Greenville 0
Byron Center 49, Northview 0
Belding 66, Tri County 20
Saranac 53, Kelloggsville 8
Portage Central 42, Lakeshore 0
Reeths-Puffer 14, Zeeland West 12
Zeeland East 21, Mona Shores 20
Whitehall 68, Orchard View 0
Hart 44, Ravenna 0
West Ottawa 34, East Kentwood 22
Rockford 48, Hudsonville 0
Schoolcraft 41, Saugatuck 21
Constantine 46, Parchment 0
Niles 56, Paw Paw 18
White Pigeon 66, White Cloud 0
