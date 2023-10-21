WATCH: The Blitz Week 9 high school football highlights

Coopersville 24, Allendale 21

Coopersville 24, Allendale 21

Spring Lake 47, Hamilton 38

Spring Lake 47, Hamilton 38

Holland Christian 49, Unity Christian 20

Holland Christian 49, Unity Christian 20

Forest Hills Eastern 27, Cedar Springs 20

Forest Hills Eastern 27, Cedar Springs 20

Forest Hills Central 28, Greenville 0

Forest Hills Central 28, Greenville 0

Byron Center 49, Northview 0

Byron Center 49, Northview 0

Belding 66, Tri County 20

Belding 66, Tri County 20

Saranac 53, Kelloggsville 8

Saranac 53, Kelloggsville 8

Portage Central 42, Lakeshore 0

Portage Central 42, Lakeshore 0

Reeths-Puffer 14, Zeeland West 12

Reeths-Puffer 14, Zeeland West 12

Zeeland East 21, Mona Shores 20

Whitehall 68, Orchard View 0

Whitehall 68, Orchard View 0

Hart 44, Ravenna 0

Hart 44, Ravenna 0

West Ottawa 34, East Kentwood 22

West Ottawa 34, East Kentwood 22

Rockford 48, Hudsonville 0

Rockford 48, Hudsonville 0

Schoolcraft 41, Saugatuck 21

Schoolcraft 41, Saugatuck 21

Constantine 46, Parchment 0

Constantine 46, Parchment 0

Niles 56, Paw Paw 18

Niles 56, Paw Paw 18

White Pigeon 66, White Cloud 0

White Pigeon 66, White Cloud 0

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter