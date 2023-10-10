Watch Now
Vote for the week 7 play of the week

Voting will run until noon on Thursday
Cash Ruff, Grandville football
Grandville quarterback Cash Ruff celebrates the Bulldogs game-winning touchdown Friday night
Posted at 2:18 PM, Oct 10, 2023
(FOX 17) — It is time to vote for the top play from week seven of the Blitz.

The nominees are:

  • Grandville quarterback Cash Ruff scores with two seconds left as the Bulldogs beat Caledonia 38-34
  • Portage Central's Gavin Grueter's interception in the end zone against Portage Northern
  • Hastings defense stops the Parma Western two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to secure the 20-19 win

Voting will end at noon on Thursday, the winner will be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Six.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

