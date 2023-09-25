Vote for the Blitz Boss from week 5

We are voting for the Blitz Boss from week five of the high school football season.

Blitz Bosses week 5

The nominees are:

Byron Center quarterback Landon Tungate who completed 20 of 30 passes for 189 yards and a TD and had 20 carries for 58 yards rushing.

Byron Center wide receiver Isaac Lee who caught 10 passes, 8 for first down, 129 yards, a TD and intercepted a pass on defense.

Zeeland West running back Rolando Robelin who had 13 carries, 155 yards, a TD and a 2-point conversion.

Voting will run until 1 p.m. on Thursday with the winner announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Ten.

