Vote for the Blitz Boss from last Friday night

Voting will run until noon on Thursday
Ryan Ahern, Rockford football
FOX 17
Rockford running back Ryan Ahern celebrates a TD run Friday vs. Grandville
Posted at 9:22 AM, Nov 06, 2023
It is time to vote for the Blitz Boss from last Friday night and the district finals round of the playoffs.

The choices are:

  • Rockford running back Ryan Ahern who had 16 carries for 190 yards and 4 touchdowns
  • The Muskegon offensive line which paved the way for 372 yards and 6 touchdowns rushing
  • Portland running back Caden Thelen who carried the ball 31 times for 281 yards and 3 TDs, and had an interception on defense

Voting will run until noon on Thursday, the winner will be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Ten that day.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

