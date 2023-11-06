It is time to vote for the Blitz Boss from last Friday night and the district finals round of the playoffs.

The choices are:



Rockford running back Ryan Ahern who had 16 carries for 190 yards and 4 touchdowns

The Muskegon offensive line which paved the way for 372 yards and 6 touchdowns rushing

Portland running back Caden Thelen who carried the ball 31 times for 281 yards and 3 TDs, and had an interception on defense

Voting will run until noon on Thursday, the winner will be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Ten that day.

