Vote for the Blitz Boss for week 7 of the Blitz

(FOX 17) — It is time to vote for the Blitz Boss from week seven of the Blitz.

The nominees are:

Muskegon quarterback M'Khi Guys who had 28 carries for 119 yards and three touchdowns against Zeeland West

Grand Rapids Catholic Central running back Kellen Russell-Dixon who had 17 carries for 270 yards and four touchdowns against Forest Hills Eastern

Paw Paw sophomore running back Ben Miller who had 278 yards and two touchdowns against Three Rivers

Voting will end at 1pm on Thursday, the winner will be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Ten.

