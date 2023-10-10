Watch Now
Vote for the Blitz Boss for week 7 of the Blitz

Voting will run until 1pm on Thursday
FOX 17
M'Khi Guy runs for the game-winning touchdown Friday against Zeeland West
Posted at 2:18 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 14:18:05-04

(FOX 17) — It is time to vote for the Blitz Boss from week seven of the Blitz.

The nominees are:

  • Muskegon quarterback M'Khi Guys who had 28 carries for 119 yards and three touchdowns against Zeeland West
  • Grand Rapids Catholic Central running back Kellen Russell-Dixon who had 17 carries for 270 yards and four touchdowns against Forest Hills Eastern
  • Paw Paw sophomore running back Ben Miller who had 278 yards and two touchdowns against Three Rivers

Voting will end at 1pm on Thursday, the winner will be announced on social media and FOX Seventeen News at Ten.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

