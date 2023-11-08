Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Volleyball regional roundup: FHN beats Hudsonville

Byron Center, GR Christian and GR Catholic Central also win.
Forest Hills Northern volleyball
FOX 17
FHN volleyall players celebrate the regional semifinal win on Tuesday
Forest Hills Northern volleyball
Posted at 10:48 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 23:14:43-05

(FOX 17) — The high school volleyball state tournament reached the regional semifinals on Tuesday.

Forest Hills Northern takes down top-ranked Hudsonville in regional semifinal

In division one, Forest Hills Northern beat Hudsonville in four sets at the Huskies get back to the regional finals.

Byron Center sweeps Mattawan in regional semifinal

FHN will play OK White foe Byron Center on Thursday, the Bulldogs swept Mattawan.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central sneaks past South Christian in 5 sets

In division two, Grand Rapids Catholic Central snuck past South Christian in five sets to advance to the regional final.

Grand Rapids Christian beat Williamston in three and will play in the regional final at South Christian on Thursday night.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book