Volleyball regional roundup: FHN beats Hudsonville

(FOX 17) — The high school volleyball state tournament reached the regional semifinals on Tuesday.

Forest Hills Northern takes down top-ranked Hudsonville in regional semifinal

In division one, Forest Hills Northern beat Hudsonville in four sets at the Huskies get back to the regional finals.

Byron Center sweeps Mattawan in regional semifinal

FHN will play OK White foe Byron Center on Thursday, the Bulldogs swept Mattawan.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central sneaks past South Christian in 5 sets

In division two, Grand Rapids Catholic Central snuck past South Christian in five sets to advance to the regional final.

Grand Rapids Christian beat Williamston in three and will play in the regional final at South Christian on Thursday night.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

