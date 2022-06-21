UTS Elite gearing up for big month in new facility

AAU basketball preps for big month

Many high school basketball players are currently working with their school teams in June and will soon be back on the AAU circuit for July.

That is an important month especially when it comes to recruiting and UTS Elite will soon be preparing for it with practices and workouts at their new facility on 11 mile road in Rockford.

The boys have two weekends in July where Division One college coaches can be at tournaments.

The 17U UTS Elite squad has been led this spring and summer by Rockford seniors-to-be Caden Pokorzynski and Charlie Deutsch as well as Battle Creek Lakeview senior-to-be Jashaun Boggerty.

"I love July," UTS Director Marcus Lancaster said. "You get a chance to work hard in April, work hard in May, you get a chance to go back and with your high school teams in June, and then comeback in July with your AAU travel team and put in more work. For our boys, we have two evaluation periods, the beginning of July and the end of July."

