Union looks to build off best season in 19 years

Union looks to build off of best season in 19 years

The Grand Rapids Union football team enjoyed its best season in 19 years last fall and plan on building off of that this season.

Finishing 4-5, the Red Hawks won as many games as they did the previous 11 years combined.

Momentum has been created and is present as the team prepares for the fall.

"This feels different," Red Hawks senior defensive Najeh Thornton said. "Way different because coach is not playing this year, he wants to make us more successful every year. When he first came he would condition us a lot and we weren't used to it, we were throwing up, we couldn't handle it. We just kept on going, trusting him and then everything just became the process and we just started trusting him more and more and more."

Don Fellows will begin his third season as head coach at Union.

The team returns several key contributors from a year ago lead by quarterback Tommy Stevens who begins his third season as a varsity starter.

"We had a really young team, so our guys that were around last year have retained a lot," Stevens said. "They are helping out a lot and we've been watching a lot of film and I think our young guys will be ready to go this year."

Stevens was injured in week four last season and missed several weeks, and also dealt with a shoulder injury this summer but says he is healthy now and ready to go.

