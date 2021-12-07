Union, Ottawa Hills hoping to surprise this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Union boys basketball team went 0-13 last season but were a very young group that expects to be much better this winter.

"Just looking for a little more leadership to carry on throughout the season," 10th year head coach Brandoen Guyton said. "I think as the season go on we will find our niche and I think we will be in a good spot so I am looking forward to competing and redeeming our self as a program after not winning a game last year."

The Red Hawks bring back 12 of 13 players from last year and add Genesis Kemp who played at Ypsi Prep last season and at Grand Rapids Catholic Central prior to that.

"We are underrated, they don't know that yet, they are going to see this season, though," senior small forward Mikeece McIntosh said. "I feel like people look at us different because of our last year season, but we are looking to bounce back from that and we will."

The Bengals were 7-11 last year and feel like they can be close to the top of a very good OK Gold this season.

"We do have a really large chip on our shoulder this year," fourth year Bengals head coach Derrick King, Sr. said. "We plan to play with that chip on our shoulder to be very hungry and let our guys see that the next level is right there and we can play with anybody."

Ottawa Hills opens the season tonight taking on city rival Union at 7 p.m. as home.

"I believe our athleticism, we are all athletic," Ottawa Hills senior guard Duncan Carter said. "There is not a weak link, even with out six six player Trey Lewis. Shooting also, I believe we can be great shooters but just not taking stupid shots, food efficiency and all that stuff."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter