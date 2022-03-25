Watch
Tough shooting day dooms Northview in state semifinal

The Wildcats made just 14 of 41 shots against Warren De La Salle
Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 13:52:35-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Northview made 34% of its shots Friday in a 59-45 division one state semifinal loss to Warren De La Salle at the Breslin Center.

Kyler Vanderjagt was the only Wildcat in double figures scoring 19 points.

The Pilots Michael Sulaka led all scorers with 20 points Nino Smith added 16.

Northview scored the games first five points but De La Salle counterd with an eight oh run an never trailed the remainder of the game.

The Wildcats finish a memorable season at 25-2.

