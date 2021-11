HAMILTON, Mich. — The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team beat Watervliet in three sets Tuesday night in a division three state quarterfinal.

The Warriors advance to Battle Creek to play Reese in a division three state semifinal on Thursday at noon at Kellogg Arena.

