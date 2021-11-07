The Potter's House wins two state championships on Saturday

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Entering Saturday, The Potter's House had just two individual state championships in school history, now the Puma's have four including a team title.

The Potter's House boys soccer team downed Clarkston Everest Collegiate 3-0 in the division four state championship game at Novi.

"It means so much to our school for the alumni, for the kids coming in that are going to be athletes not even just soccer," senior Johnathan Stout who scored the first goal Saturday said. "Soccer, basketball, cross country, track all of it just knowing that as a D4 school we haven't won it before but we're not underdogs anymore, we're not the team that hasn't done it before. Now we know that we can do it."

FOX 17 Lezawe Osterink



Meanwhile, at Michigan International Speedway, junior Lezawe Osterink was busy finishing first in the division four boys cross country state meet.

"I worked pretty hard in the winter and track, trained with my teammates who really helped me," Osterink said. "It is pretty cool to just come here and win it."

