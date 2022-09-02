The FOX 17 Blitz: Week 2

WXMI — Game of the Week: Mona Shores at Rockford

Mona Shores and Rockford both headed into week two of the high school football season 1-0.

The Sailors paid a visit to the Rams Thursday with both teams coming off playoff appearances in 2021.

Mona Shores 27, Rockford 31

Rockford turned it around in the second half to defeat Mona Shores 31-27.

Byron Center at Grandville

Grandville hosted Byron Center Thursday for the battle of the Bulldogs.

Byron Center took the week one victory 34-27 over Battle Creek Central while Grandville defeated Grand Blanc with an impressive 49-25 win.

Byron Center 27, Grandville 45

Grandville pulled off another impressive win in week two, topping Byron Center 45-27.

More high school football scores:

Godwin Heights vs Grand Rapids Union

Godwin Heights faced off against Grand Rapids Union Thursday in the first-ever meeting between the Wolverines and the Red Hawks.

Godwin Heights 18, Grand Rapids Union 48

Union came out on top Thursday with the 48-18 win over Godwin Heights.

Coopersville at Sparta

Sparta hosted Coopersville in week two with the Spartans looking for their first win of the 2022 season.

The Broncos, on the other hand, entered the week coming off a 42-19 victory over Big Rapids.

Coopersville 45, Sparta 20

Coopersville took the dub Thursday night 45-20.

Thornapple Kellogg at Lowell

The Thornapple Kellogg Trojans paid a visit to the Red Arrows of Lowell Thursday.

The Trojans hoped for their first win of the season while the Red Arrows looked to improve to 2-0.

The Red Arrows pulled it off Thursday, improving to 2-0 after the 49-6 win over Thornapple Kellogg.

South Christian at East Grand Rapids

East Grand Rapids hosted South Christian Thursday after a tough week one loss to Rockford.

Meanwhile, the Sailors looked to earn their second victory of the season, coming off a 42-7 victory over Grand Rapids Christian.

South Christian will head into week three 2-0 after handing East Grand Rapids its second loss, 35-6.

South Haven at Forest Hills Eastern

South Haven paid a visit to Forest Hills Eastern Thursday for the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between the Rams and the Hawks.

The Hawks went into week two after a 34-7 victory in week one and two straight playoff appearances.

The Rams also looked for their second win of the season after defeating Dowagiac 24-7 the week before.

Forest Hills Eastern will head into week three 2-0 after its 56-22 win over South Haven.

Wayland at Holland Christian

Holland Christian hosted Wayland Thursday after a solid 58-point shutout against Holland in week one.

Wayland also went into the game 1-0 after a victory of Hopkins the week before.

Wayland pulled off the week two win against Holland Christian 27-10.

Whitehall at Hastings

Hastings faced off against Whitehall Thursday, with both the Vikings and the Saxons looking to improve to 2-0.

Whitehall topped Hastings Thursday night 41-30.

Oakridge at Muskegon Catholic Central

Oakridge took on Muskegon Catholic Central Thursday in a crosstown showdown.

Both the Eagles and the Crusaders came into week two with wins from week one.

Oakridge 20, Muskegon Catholic Central 14

Oakridge earned the week two victory 20-14.

Montague at Ravenna

Montague paid a visit to Ravenna Thursday with both teams coming off close games in week one.

The Wildcats topped Spring Lake 20-17, while the Bulldogs just barely fell to Beal City 22-21.

Montague 7, Ravenna 14

Montague fell to Ravenna 14-7 Thursday night.

Central Montcalm at Kent City

Kent City hosted Central Montcalm after week one shutouts for both teams.

The Hornets defeated Morley-Stanwood 38-0 the week before while the Eagles earned a 20-0 victory over Newaygo.

Central Montcalm 27, Kent City 28

It was a close game in Kent City with the home team taking the victory 28-27.

Blitz Battle: Portage Northern at West Ottawa

Portage Northern paid a visit to West Ottawa Thursday after the Huskies and the Panthers both scored victories in week one.

Portage Northern and West Ottawa had only faced off on the gridiron twice before, each taking a win.

Portage Northern 10, West Ottawa 21

The Panthers earned their first victory on their brand new field Thursday night, topping Portage Northern 21-10.

Forest Hills Central at Portage Central

Portage Central looked to bounce back Thursday after a tough 21-15 loss to East Lansing the week before.

The Mustangs hosted Forest Hills Central which scored a week one victory over Jenison.

Forest Hills Central shut out Portage Central Thursday night, 42-0.

Centreville at Schoolcraft

Centreville went into week two coming off a 20-14 win over Union City and four-straight seasons of playoff appearances.

Schoolcraft hosted the Bulldogs Thursday after a solid 56-0 victory over Comstock the week before.

Centreville fell to Schoolcraft Thursday night 22-2.

Lakewood at Belding

Belding started the 2022 season with a dominating 46-14 win over Ionia.

The Black Knights hosted the Lakewood Vikings Thursday, who also started the season with a victory.

Belding finished on top Thursday night with the impressive 60-8 win over Lakewood.

Spring Lake at Zeeland East

Zeeland East hosted Spring Lake Thursday with both the Lakers and the Chix working to get their first win of the season.

Spring Lake topped Zeeland East Thursday night 21-14.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

