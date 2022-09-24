The Blitz Game of the Week: Belding stays undefeated with win over Sparta

BELDING, Mich. — Sparta started the 2022 season with losses to Oakridge and Coopersville, but the Spartans have bounced back with a pair of shutout wins in weeks three and four.

Meanwhile, the Black Knights started 4-0 for the second-straight season; however, their first loss of 2021 was a week five overtime loss to the Spartans.

That sparked a slide for Belding, which lost four of its final five games of the season.

Belding 40, Sparta 35

