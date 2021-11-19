St. Philip wins semifinal, get shot at 22nd title

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek St. Philip beat Allen Park Inner-City Baptist in a division four volleyball state semfinal in four sets on Thursday.

Brooke Dzwik led the Tigers with 21 kills, Alexis Snyder added 13.

FOX 17 St. Philip volleyball

St. Phil will take on Indian River Inland Lakes in the division four state championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Kellogg Arena.

The Tigers have a chance to add to their state record 21 state championships in volleyball.

