South Christian 75, Holland Christian 34

The South Christian boys basketball team got its first win of the season and first under the direction of new head coach Taylor Johnson by beating Holland Christian 75-34 on Thursday.

Sophomore Carson Vis scoerd 24 points for the Sailors to lead all scorers.

Senior Carter Spencer led the Maroons with 10 points.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter