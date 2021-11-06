South Christian pulls away from Hastings for second straight district title

HASTINGS, Mich. — South Christian finished 3rd in the OK Gold, but luckily for the Sailors, the two conference teams they lost to play in different divisions in the postseason. The challenge of playing Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Cedar Springs prepared South Christian for the district final match-up with Interstate Eight conference champion Hastings.

The Sailors scored first, with Quarterback Jake DeHaan escaping pressure, breaking tackles, and finding the endzone.

The Saxons responded with their own drive; T.J. Russell scored at the start of the 2nd quarter. The two-point try gave Hastings the 8-7 lead.

South Christian regained the lead thanks to Nate Brinks' 11-yard TD run, but Hastings tied the game on a Lanny Teunessen run.

The Sailors pulled away in the 2nd half, and held the Saxons scoreless. South Christian won 38-14. They will travel to perennial power Edwardsburg in the division 4, region 2 final.

DeHaan would throw for 87 yards and add another 116 yards on the ground along with two touchdowns in the win.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

