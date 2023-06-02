Soccer districts roundup: FHC, Spring Lake claim titles

(FOX 17) — District championship games in girls soccer got started on Thursday night.

In division 2, defending state champion Forest Hills Central beat Forest Hills Northern 1-0.

FHC tops FHN to claim district title in soccer

Also in division 2, number one ranked Spring Lake beat Reeths-Puffer 5-0.

Spring Lake wins 8th straight district title beating Reeths-Puffer

Both the Rangers and Lakers will advance to the regional next week at Cedar Springs.

