Signing day central: division one football players sign NLI

(FOX 17) — Area football players that are signing to play with division one school inked their names to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Gabe VanSickle signs with Ohio State for football

Coopersville senior offensive lineman Gabe VanSickle had been committed to Northwestern but switched to Ohio State and signed to play with the Buckeyes.

"It doesn't feel real honestly," VanSickle said. "Little Ryan would never have believed this and it actually just happened today. It's the highest level and I've always wanted to play at the highest level."

Ty Hudkin signs with Purdue for football

Forest Hills Cental's Ty Hudkins was also a Northwestern pledge, but the Rangers standout switched to Purdue and on Wednesday made it official that he will be heading to West Lafayette.

"My dad has been a coach for 35 years so I've been born in the game," Hudkins said about his Dad, Greg, who was an assistant this season at FHC. "It is in my blood and I've always loved it, it is all I wanted to do growing up and it is all I want to do now still and I'm going to do that."

Caledonia had two that signed on Wednesday and are headed to rival schools in Mid American Conference.

Running back Brock Townsend will follow in his father, Fred's footsteps and play at Central Michigan while linebacker Derek Pennington junior is off to Western Michigan.

"Just super excited," Brock said. "Definitely ready for the opportunity to go to the next level and prove my worth."

East Kentwood linebacker Stellan Bowman signed to play at Ohio next fall.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central quarterback Connor Wolf signed to play Eastern Illinois an Football Championship School (FCS) school.

