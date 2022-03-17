Schoolcraft gets offense going in 2nd half to beat Watervliet in regional final

Schoolcraft 45, Watervliet 31

Leading 15-13 at halftime of the division three regional final at Centreville, Schoolcraft knew it needed to score more to advance.

The Eagles outscored the Panthers 30-18 in the second half to take the regional title.

"We talked at halftime about just getting some more movement," Schoolcraft head coach Randy Small said. "Their help side was pretty solid first half, we just needed to create more opportunities from the top as opposed to a side."

Schoolcraft (22-2) is now just one win away from making back-to-back trips to the Breslin Center.

"Just survive and advance, that's been our thing all playoffs," senior Shane Rykse said. "Survive and advance."

The Eagles advance to play Pewamo-Westphalia (20-4) next Tuesday in the state quarterfinals at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter