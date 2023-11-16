Roundup: Volleyball state semifinals

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kalamazoo Christian volleyball is back in the state championship game after beating No. 1 ranked Monroe St. Mary's Catholic Central in the semifinal.

The Comets won 25-15, 25-10, 25-17 in three sets to advance. They have no lost a set in the post season this year.

"It feels like we deserve it (to be in the finals). Last year we came into it surprised, just like in awe. But now we know we deserve to be here," said Holland DeVries.

"I think it's been a harder journey because last year we the underdogs and no one expected anything. This year we had a lot higher expectations to meet. I think we've done a really good job of staying humble but also knowing that we know how to play," said Jovie Cochran.

KC will now take on Traverse City St. Francis in the state championship game on Saturday, November 18th at 4:30pm.

