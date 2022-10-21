Rockford wins district title after 15 year drought

Rockford 2, East Kentwood 0

After 15 years of defeat, the Rockford Rams have won the District Championship.

The Rams beat East Kentwood 2-0 on Thursday.

Senior captain Andrew Bultman scored the final goal of the game which was a moment he's been dreaming of since being pulled up to varsity his sophomore year of high school. "This year it just feels great to finally just get it done because we've worked since June," he said. "To come together as a family, this was our goal since then, so it feels great that we just finally got here."

Rockford scored their first goal in the first half, and was not able to find the back of the net again until midway through the second half. However, the ending was all Rockford boys soccer head coach Tim Boelman could have asked for. "There was a lot of pressure on us tonight," said Boelman. "We've been in the locker room on the receiving end of this every other year, either in the first round, second round, or finalists and it feels amazing to just feel like we've finally shaken something off of our back. We've still got things to do. We're not done yet. We've still got four more games to look to play to win a state championship, but this was a huge goal for us as a team to win a district and then anything after that is fantastic as well."

Next, the Rams will play Grand Haven at Portage Northern on Tuesday, October 25th at 5:00pm.