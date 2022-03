Rockford 54, Hudsonville 32

The Rockford girls basketball team snapped a 7-game losing streak to OK Red rival Hudsonville with a 54-32 win in a division one regional championship on Thursday night.

The Rams advance to play East Lansing next Tuesday at Calvin University in the state quarterfinal.

