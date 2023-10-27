Rockford beats Portage Central to repeat at Regional champs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brian Goushaw scored twice as Rockford beat Portage Central 3-1 to win a division one regional championship Thursday at Forest Hills Northern.

“The first one set the tone of the game," Goushaw said. "We got up early. We could go from there. We were looking to get a shut out, unfortunately that didn’t happen, but we let one in, we came back and we went from there. It was great.”

The Rams make it back-to-back regional championships and will play Brighton in the state semifinals on Wednesday at 7pm at East Lansing.

“It was all about fighting through adversity," Rockford head coach Tim Boelman said. "We’ve had a rough time getting through games. We’ve played two overtime games where we’ve had to battle it out. We found a way in both of those games and it was all about knowing who their players were.”

