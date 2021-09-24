Potential playoff previews lead week 5 of the Blitz

Game of the week preview

There is a four-way tie for first place in the OK Red and all four schools are squaring off against another first place team this week.

Hudsonville (2-0, 2-2) is at Rockford (2-0, 4-0), the schools have met six times in the playoffs over the last eight years including last season where the Rams were victorious 42-7.

"I expect them to come out harder than ever," Rockford senior running back Gabe Spees said. "They are probably out for revenge they want to knock us off, so we have to be on top of everything."

"I think about how much they want to win because we want to win just as bad if not more," Hudsonville junior center and outside linebacker Mason Dykstra said. "They are Rockford, they're our rivals."

Centreville (2-0, 3-1) and White Pigeon (2-0, 4-0) collide at the top of the Southwest 10 standings and it is the Blitz Battle.

The Bulldogs beat the Chiefs in two very competitive games last season on their way to winning the division eight state championship.

Other games we are planning to feature on Friday night include:

Ravenna (3-1) at Montague (3-1)

Whitehall (3-1) at North Muskegon (2-2)

Portage Central (2-2) at Battle Creek Lakeview (3-1)

Lumen Christi (4-0) at Hastings (4-0)

Constantine (4-0) at Parchment (3-1)

Grand Haven (3-1) at Caledonia (4-0)

Mona Shores (3-1) at Zeeland East (3-1)

Byron Center (4-0) at Northview (3-1)

GR Catholic Central (4-0) vs. Ottawa Hills (2-2) at Houseman Field

Forerst Hills Eastern (2-2) at Cedar Springs (3-1)

Coopersville (4-0) at Allendale (2-2)

Comstock Park (4-0) at Hopkins (2-2)

Belding (4-0) at Sparta (2-2)

The Blitz airs on Friday night at 10:55 p.m. with 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis.

