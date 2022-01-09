Portland runs win streak to 20 with showcase win over Forest Hills Central

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ashley Bower scored 22 points to lead Portland to a 63-29 win over Forest Hills Central Saturday at Cornerstone University in The Showcase.

"I think there's a lot of momentum coming off of our state championship last year," Bower said. "We know what we're capable of and what we can do as a team and we still have things to do to get better, but if we continue to push ourselves every practice, every game, I think we'll be a pretty good team."

The Raiders have now won 20 straight games dating back to last season.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter