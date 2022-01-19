Pokorzynski scores 17 to lead Rockford to win at Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Rockford knocked off Grand Haven 62-56 Tuesday night in a huge OK Red contest.

Rams junior Caden Pokorzynski led all scorers with 17 points.

"It's a good win because we lost twice to them last year, we still got the conference last year but it's a good win," Pokorzynski said. "In the fourth quarter we played good defense and good ball movement and just took over."

The Rams (4-0, 9-1) now have sole possession of first place in the OK Red.

