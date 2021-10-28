Playoff rematches take center stage on week 10 of the Blitz

Shores, FHC renew playoff acquaintances

Mona Shores and Forest Hills Central meet Friday in the game of the week on the Blitz.

This a first round matchup in the division two district tournament and it marks the fourth time in five seasons the Sailors and Rangers will have played each other in the postseason.

The previous playoff matches were all decided by seven points or less including last year's 28-25 Mona Shores win.

The game ended after Forest Hills Central completed a pass to the one yard line and the final five seconds ran off the clock.

The Rangers believed the clock didn't stop to move the changes and thy should have been able to run one more play.

"There is not a minute that is not insane, crazy, and intense," FHC head coach Tim Rogers said about his team's games with Shores in the past. "You don't rest in that game, literally there is not a play where you say let's catch our breath and move on to the next one. Every single play you've got to be doing your absolute best, you better be coaching your best, you better be playing your best and that is what high school football is all about."

Jeff Roberston, MaxPreps Conner Milton



The Rangers are outright OK White champions while The Sailors are two-time defending state champions in division two.

"It is crazy being a senior, especially a first year starter, all these years leading up to it it is literally win or go home forever," Mona Shores senior right guard Dauson Trigg said. "So everybody is coming to play we are all amped up for it, but yeah it really is. Every game is the biggest game of our lives at this point."

Our Blitz Battle takes place in division five where Comstock Park (9-0) takes on West Catholic (8-1) at Houseman Field.

The Falcons won this matchup in the first round last season, 41-0, but the Panthers have already won eight more games than they did last year.

Other games we are planning to cover on the Blitz Friday night include:

Byron Center (7-2) at Caledonia (8-1)

Coopersville (6-3) at Cedar Springs (7-2)

Whitehall (7-2) at Sparta (7-2)

Spring Lake (6-3) at Grand Rapids Christian (6-3)

South Christian (6-3) at Plainwell (6-3)

Grant (4-5) at Tri County (8-1)

Belding (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0)

South Haven (6-3) vs. Kalamazoo United (6-3) at Portage Northern

Big Rapids (5-4) at Oakridge (7-2)

Central Montcalm (5-4) at Montague (6-3)

Delton Kellogg (5-3) at Muskegon Catholic Central (8-1)

North Muskegon (4-5) at Ravenna (6-3)

The Blitz will air after game 3 of the World Series on Friday night.

