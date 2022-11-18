Pewamo-Westphalia tops Cass City to reach 1st state final in 28 years

Pewamo-Westphalia 3, Cass City 0

The Pewamo-Westphalia volleyball team rolled to a three set win over Cass City Friday in a division three state semifinal game at Kellogg Arena.

"It's a really good feeling because not a lot of people get to do this," P-W senior setter Taylor Smith said. "We haven't done this since 1994 and really giving our community to do this because it's about more than just us. It's just a really good feeling."

Dani Pohl led the way for the Pirates with 12 kills, Smith had 26 assists and nine digs.

"We had a lot of girls come back from last year so that sting was very recent," Pohl said about last season's quarterfinal loss to Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central. "All season we kinda knew that we would match up with them so everything we did was a work towards that and I that game just showed how hard we worked and that all of our hard work has paid off."

Pewamo-Westphalia got by MSMCC in Tuesday's quarterfinal in four sets.

The Pirates have advanced to the division three state final on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Kellogg Arena against Kalamazoo Christian.

It will be the Pirates first volleyball state finals appearance since 1994.

