Pewamo-Westphalia ends terrific run in state semifinals

The Pirates lost to Detroit Western 3-2
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 23:02:21-04
Detroit Western 3, P-W 2

Pewamo-Westphalia lost to Detroit Western International 3-2 on Friday in a division three baseball state semifinal game at Michigan State University.

The Pirates got an RBI single from Trent Channell in the fourth inning to pull within 2-1, but could never pull even in the game.

"You know i feel like we gave it all," P-W senior centerfielder Tanner Wirth said. "We're setting an example, we're showing other people that we don't need to be ranked to put up with the best teams. I mean we'll put up, we put up a hard season and played from there."

Pewmao-Westphalia finishes the season at 23-11.

