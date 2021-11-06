Pewamo-Westphalia continues postseason dominance

WESTPHALIA, Mich. — Pewamo-Westphalia hasn't lost a playoff game on the field since 2018, when New Lothrop beat the Pirates in the regional final. In the 2019 regional final, P-W escaped with a 1 point win on the road. That history pointed to another potential playoff blockbuster in the 2021 district final.

But the Pirates were determined to put the game out of reach fast. Quarterback Troy Wertman found Evan Droste for the first score, and then Wertman ran in the second score himself. Connor Bengel returned a punt for a TD in the 2nd quarter, and the Pirates never looked back.

P-W won the district title with a 53-21 final. They will host Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker in the division 7, region 2 final.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter