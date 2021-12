GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parchment senior Kofi Barima grabbed an offensive rebound and scored in the final seconds to lift the Panthers to a thrilling 62-60 win over West Catholic and the Red Division championship of Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

