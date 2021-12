GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Antonio Williams scored 14 points as Parchment held off a late Potter's House rally for a 49-44 win in the Red Division of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament on Monday.

Quincy Winkle lead the Pumas with 19 points.

The Panthers advance to the title game to play West Catholic (3-0) on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m..

