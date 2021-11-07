Otsego boys, EGR, Hart and WMC girls all win cross country team state championships

BROOKLYN, Mich. — The Otsego boys cross country team won the division two state championship Saturday with three finishing in the top 15 led by Nick Cockerel who finished ninth.

The East Grand Rapids girls won in division two with four in the top 15, Drew Muller was fifth.

The Grand Rapids Christian girls were second as a team as Madelyn Frens won the individual state championship.

FOX 17 Madelyn Frens



The Hart girls won a fifth straight state championship as Alyson Enns (2nd), Jessica Jazwinski (3rd) and Audrianna Enns (4th) led the way.

The Western Michigan Christian girls claimed the team state title in division four, senior Abby VanderKooi won individually for the fourth straight season.

