OK Blue unbeatens meet on week six of the Blitz

(FOX 17) — There are two games on Friday night that feature two unbeaten teams playing each other in the OK Blue.

Unity Christian (3-0, 5-0) is at Spring Lake (3-0) and the game of the week is West Catholic (3-0, 5-0) at Coopersville (3-0, 5-0).

FOX 17 Coopersville football

"I've told them again and again they've done the work," 5th year Coopersville head coach Ed Kaman said. "They have elevated our program and put us in this position, and they should enjoy that moment and soak that up for a bit. So we will be ready to go, we are excited for it and can't wait for Friday night!"

The Falcons have been led by a powerful running game that is averaging over 370 yards per game per game this season.

"Communication has helped a lot, we have gotten a lot better at that," West Catholic senior left tackle Kyle Kloska said. "Everybody is sticking to their blocks and not leaving early just maintaining blocks and communication is what it comes downs to.

FOX 17 West Catholic football

The Broncos have played well defensively this season allowing just nine total points the last two weeks.

Other games we are planning to feature on the Blitz include:

Watervliet (4-1) at Constantine (5-0) - Blitz Battle

Parchment (3-2) at Kalamazoo United (3-2)

Muskegon Catholic Central (4-1) at Muskegon Heights (3-2)

Comstock Park (5-0) at Belding (4-1)

Wayland (0-5) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-0)

Forest Hills Central (4-1) at Grand Rapids Christian (3-2)

Northview (3-2) at Greenville (0-4)

Lowell (1-4) at East Grand Rapids (1-4)

Reeths-Puffer (2-3) at Mona Shores (4-1)

Zeeland East (3-2) at Grand Rapids Union (3-2)

Rockford (5-0) at Jenison (1-4)

Grandville (2-3) at Grand Haven (3-2)

East Kentwood (1-4) at Hudsonville (2-3)

Three Rivers (3-2) at Vicksburg (4-1)

Newaygo (1-4) at Grant (2-3)

The Blitz airs at 10:55 p.m. on Friday night with 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis.