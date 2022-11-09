Oakridge is feeling confident heading into regionals

Oakridge preps for regionals

Oakridge (10-1) will host Gladwin (11-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a division five regional final football game.

The Eagles beat Belding last Friday night for a third straight district championship.

Oakridge has gone almost exclusively with the wide open spread offense this season after several years of working in their T offense as well.

Head coach Cary Harger says the personnel of this season's team fits the passing game and so far it has paid off, the team is averaging 39 pointes per game the last four weeks.

"It's fun," Eagles senior quarterback Matt Danicek said. "It's way more fun than T, but last year we had the people for T, so it makes sense."

Danicek spent a lot of time in the offseason becoming a better passer. " I think I'm a lot better," he said. "And I think my confidence grew a lot too."

They have been very solid on the other side of the ball too, last week holding a very good Belding offense to just 132 total yards and eight points.

"We like to think of ourselves as the stronger part of the team," Oakridge senior safety Brian Elizondo said with a smile. "But we are brothers, we work together, pick them up when they are down, that is how it is."

This time of year, both sides of the football need to play well to keep advancing.

"Our defense has improved every week and we had a great performance against Belding on Friday and our offense is clicking really well," 12th year Eagles head coach Cary Harger said. "We are able to run the ball and spread the ball around to our receivers so right now, things are very positive for us."

Oakridge will look for its first regional championship since 2013.

