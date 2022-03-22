Northview's Vanderjagt has become a role model for the Wildcats youth

Vanderjagt serves as role model in Northview program

Northview senior Kyler Vanderjagt has helped lead the Wildcats to a 24-1 record this season and finished runner-up for the state's Mr. Basketball award.

Vanderjagt has become close with a young girl name Paisley who he met at one of the Wildcats youth camps.

"Just to be able to bring a connection together means a lot and her just being able to support me, she means more to me, she doesn't even know," Vanderjagt said. "But hopefully she will. Just seeing her at every game and just being able to get a pregame hug, It just means a lot."

Paisley is a big fan of Kyler's even asking to have her hair done for Northview games just like his.

"I think it starts with our youth program," Wildcats head coach David Chana said. "We get all of our basketball players around our youth basketball players, and they get to build those relationships. And I think it's really important just for community. I think just as a whole it's been a really cool thing to watch. Kyler and Paisley, they're two peas in the pod right there."

Northview will take on Kalamazoo Central on Tuesday in a division one state quarterfinal at Thornapple Kellogg.

