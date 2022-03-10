Watch
Northview uses big 3rd quarter to run past Forest Hills Northern

The Wildcats outscored the Huskies 16-2 in the 3rd
The Wildcats improve to 21-1
Posted at 11:12 PM, Mar 09, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kyler Vanderjagt and Jalen Charity each scored 15 points as Northview rallied to beat Forest Hills Northern 53-35 on Wednesday in a division one district semifinal game at Forest Hills Central.

The Wildcats (21-1) trailed by as many as seven points in the second quarter but rallied to lead 24-23 at the half.

Northview outscored FHN 16-2 in the third quarter.

The Wildcats will play Rockford in the district final on Friday night at FHC.

