Northview uses big 3rd quarter to run past Forest Hills Northern

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kyler Vanderjagt and Jalen Charity each scored 15 points as Northview rallied to beat Forest Hills Northern 53-35 on Wednesday in a division one district semifinal game at Forest Hills Central.

The Wildcats (21-1) trailed by as many as seven points in the second quarter but rallied to lead 24-23 at the half.

Northview outscored FHN 16-2 in the third quarter.

The Wildcats will play Rockford in the district final on Friday night at FHC.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

