Northview ready to go in year 2 of Oshnock era

Northview ready to go in year 2 of the Oshnock era

The Northview football team is fired up for the 2022 season after a full off season of work that they didn't get a year ago.

Head coach Ryan Oshnock starts year two at the helm of the Wildcats program which has allowed for more continuity with off season work.

"Throughout all the off season, not even in season, but this winter as soon as the season was done we were back at it again, in the classroom, weight room, in the gym just nonstop," Northview senior wide receiver and linebacker Easton Denton said. "We just got to be disciplined, really, play defense, do the right things on offense and we should be pretty good."

Oshnock has an excellent in his second season at his two previous stops going 7-3 in 2015 at Forest Hills Northern and in 2017 at West Ottawa he led the Panthers to a 10-2 season winning the OK Red title outright.

"I think we just got to execute offensively and defensively because we lost a lot of size so I think a lot of schemes will help us with that," Wildcats senior wide receiver and cornerback Jacob Szurna said. "I think we just got to execute the way Osh tells us to."

Northview is scheduled to open the season at home on August 25th against West Ottawa.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

