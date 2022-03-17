Northview grinds out win over West Ottawa in regional final

Northview 50, West Ottawa 45

Northview used a 9-2 fourth quarter run to take control of the division one regional final on Wednesday night as the Wildcats held off West Ottawa 50-45.

"Everybody's got a plan until you get into a fight," Northview head coach David Chana said. "And that's what it felt like tonight, we needed to let our kids kind of settle down and they eventually did. Big thing for us was just guarding their motion stuff and communicating on down screens and slips and stuff and our kids figure it out at the end, so I'm proud of that."

Senior Jalen Charity came up big for the Wildcats with 19 points, Mr. Basketball finalist Kyler Vanderjagt added 17, many coming at the free throw line.

"It's something definitely we've been talking about it from beginning stages of the season," Charity said. "We want to win championships put banners on our school, and that's what we did today. It's a great feeling and a feeling like no other."

Brady Bosma scored 20 points for West Ottawa which led 29-28 after three quarters.

Northview (24-1) will play Kalamazoo Central (16-6) in the state quarterfinals nex Tuesday at Thornapple Kellogg.

