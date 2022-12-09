Northview getting ready for big challenge in "The Invite" at Calvin University

Northview preps for 'The Invite'

Northview will play South Christian on Saturday as part of 'The Invite' which is a boys basketball showcase featuring four excellent matchups at Calvin University.

"It's really exciting," Wildcats junior E.J. Ryan said. "We know it's going to be a packed gym. I know the Northview community will show out and it will be fun."

The Wildcats beat Newaygo on Wednesday and figure that Saturday's matchup with the Sailors will be a measuring stick as to just how good they are.

"Saturday will mean, our test, basically," Northview senior Tyran Thomas said. "We had a game today (Wednesday), first game, it wasn't as competitive, but Saturday, that's what we are gunning for to test our skills."

South Christian lost its opener on Tuesday to Grand Rapids Christian, but bounced back Thursday beating Holland Christian.

"We know that South is going to compete," Northview head coach David Chana said. "We went and watched them last night (Tuesday) play Grand Rapids Christian, they have a bunch of tough really talented kids and it should be a fun game to watch."

Saturday's schedule at Calvin is as follows:

Calvin Christian vs. Grandville - 2:35pm

Forest Hills Central vs. Kenowa Hills - 4:10

Northview vs. South Christian - 5:45

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Rockford - 7:20

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter