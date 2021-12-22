Northview beats Grandville in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Kyler Vanderjagt lead the Wildcats with 19 pointsMich. — Kyler Vanderjagt scored 19 points and Grant George added 12 as Northview beat Grandville 46-33 Tuesday night in the Cornerstone Holiday tournament.
The Wildcats (3-0) will take on Lansing Catholic in the Silver Division Championship game on Thursday at 8:15 p.m..
The Bulldogs (3-1) will play NorthPointe Christian in the consolation game.
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.