Neely's big night sends Grand Haven past Reeths-Puffer in district opener

The Buccaneers senior scored 30 points in the win
Posted at 11:12 PM, Mar 07, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Grand Haven senior Bashir Neely scored 30 points to lead his team to a 69-57 win at Reeths-Puffer on Monday night to open the district tournament.

Neely hit consecutive threes in the second quarter as the Buccaneers turned a one point deficit after one quarter into a 33-25 lead at the half.

Grand Haven (18-3) would lead by as many as 16 points (49-33) in the third quarter before the Rockets clawed back to within 51-45.

Neely continually attacked the basket and helped the Buccaneers hold on for the win.

Nic Stump and Harrison Sorrelle each scored 12 points for Grand Haven which will play Coopersville on Wednesady at 5:30 at Muskegon High School.

Jaxson Whitaker led Reeths-Puffer (13-8) with 27 points.

