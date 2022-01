MUSKEGON, Mich. — Trailing 27-20 midway through the second quarter, Muskegon caught fire scoring 27 of the next 33 points in an 84-58 win over Benton Harbor Saturday in the Muskegon Basketball Showcase.

The Big Reds (4-0) become the first team to beat the Tigers (6-1) this season.

