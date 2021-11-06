Muskegon Catholic Central claims first district title since 2016

MUSKEGON, Mich. — With postseason hardware on the line, it's amazing to think two high school football teams put the competition aside, all to support one player who could not be on the field.

Ravenna junior Keigan Swan was diagnosed with Leukemia. To honor him, both the Bulldogs and Crusaders of Muskegon Catholic Central honored him with a helmet decal. Several signs with Swan's number 77 were promenent around the stadium.

While Swan's battle with cancer took center stage, the two teams played their hearts out on the field.

Muskegon Catholic's offense proved too much for Ravenna. The Lakes Eight conference champs claimed the district title, 50-14 the final.

The Crusaders will host undefeated Lawton in the division 7, region 1 final.

