Muskegon can't overcome slow start in loss to Detroit King in D3 title game

Detroit King 56, Muskegon27

Muskegon has overcome some slow starts, but the Big Reds could overcome one in the division state championship game against Detroit Martin Luther King, falling 56-27.

After the Crusaders jumped out a 14-0 lead, junior quarterback M'Khi scored on a 60 yard run, he would add an 8-yard TD in the second quarter to pull his team to within seven at 21-14.

King would continue to score behind senior quarterback and Oregon commit Dante Moore who completed 21 of 26 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns.

Guy led the Big Reds with 135 yards on the ground and two scores and another 97 yards and a touchdown through the air.

The junior appreciates what the seniors have done for the program.

"The seniors that we have now was great leaders, great big brothers, role models," Guy said getting chocked up. "I love them and I wouldn't trade for no other senior class and I am just grateful to be able to play one last time, fourteen weeks with this team."

Muskegon had 366 yards of total offense in the game, 269 on the ground.

The run to the finals was pretty incredible when you consider how many underclassmen were playing big roles for the Big Reds.

"Our young team, those seniors, 17 of them God bless them, they fought tooth and nail, they left it our here, nothing to be ashamed of," 13th year Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield said. "I hope they don't have any regrets because if it wasn't for their leadership, we wouldn't even be having this conversation right now."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter