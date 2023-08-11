NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Mona Shores has won 88 football games the last nine seasons and that includes three trips to Ford Field and two state championships.

Mona Shores is looking to get back to postseason success this fall

After losing in the district finals each of the last two seasons, the Sailors are hoping to make a deeper run this fall.

"Just using the last couple of years as motivation and not letting it happen to us again," Mona Shores senior h-back and linebacker Andrew Baker said. "The last two years we lost in the district championship which is not what we wanted to do. 8-3 is good for a lot of schools, but it is not the standard here at Mona Shores."

The Sailors are aware that postseason road in West Michigan is difficult, but they feel they have the team to do what the 2018, 2019 and 2020 squads did.

"We always say someone else has hoisted our trophy in the air in the district championship," 13th year Sailors head coach Matt Koziak said. "I think not winning a district the last two years is going to especially let our kids know that we are not going to just show up and win, and that's our motto this year, deserve to win."

One player that figures to play a big role in the team's success this fall is junior quarterback Jonathan Pittman who was the team's starter last fall.

"Definitely being better in the big games," Pittman sais about what he hopes to improve on this fall. "Being able to calm myself down, I got a little riled up in the third or fourth quarter, it wasn't just me, it was the whole team, but especially just being able to calm myself down in the fourth quarter."

Mona Shores is scheduled to open the season in Manitowoc, Wisconsin against Lincoln High School.

The Sailors will not be taking the SS Badger across Lake Michigan because it has been shut down for the season, they will instead travel on the Lake Express leaving from Muskegon and arriving in Milwaukee and busing an hour north for the game.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter