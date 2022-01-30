Mona Shores downs FHNE, clinches Baum Division title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trent Benedict and Ty Langlois each scored two goals as Mona Shores beat Forest Hills Northern/Eastern 5-2.

"We knew they were going to bring it tonight and it feels good," head coach Chris Benedict said. "The boys worked hard and they did what they had to do to get the job done."

The win clinches the outright Baum Division title for the Sailors (8-0, 17-3).

"Feels great, the boys worked hard for this," Langlois said. "Going undefeated in conference is something special that we can do and doing it three years in a row is even better."

The Sailors next game is scheduled for Friday against Brother Rice in Trenton.

