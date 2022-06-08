Mattawan tops Hudsonville in regional semifinal

Mattawan 5, Hudsonville 2

The division one baseball regional semifinal game at Portage Northern was moved up three hours to start at 1 p.m. Wednesday because of the rain in the forecast later in the day.

Mattawan was able to beat Hudsonville 5-2 to advance to the regional finals on Saturday.

Wildcats starting pitcher Carson Byers allowed just two runs, one earned in five and two thirds innings pitched.

"I know that when I throw a strike and its put in play my guys are there for me," Byers said. "Being able to blow it by guys and trust my catcher is going to catch everything and put in work for me is just a really big help and what really got me through that game."

Mattawan held a 3-2 lead until the bottom of the sixth when senior Ethan Scheib delivered a two-run bases loaded single to extend the lead to 5-2.

"It was huge because up one, we've had many games like that where we've ended up throwing it away," Sheib said. "Coming off two strikeouts in the game earlier I was really nervous, but I just shortened up and thought put it in play and it worked out."

Senior Brandon Lipson came on to get the final four outs of the game after Byers reached 105 pitches and had to be pulled.

The Wildcats (24-12) will take on Midland at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Pleasant High School.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

